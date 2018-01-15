ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith wants Ben Simmons voted into NBA All-Star Game

Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Will Smith: Yes for Simmons, No for 'Fresh Prince' Revival
With just hours left until voting ends for the NBA All-Star Game, a familiar face to the Philadelphia area has a message from across the globe.

Will Smith wants fans to vote for Ben Simmons.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who has a minority stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, appeared on the Australian talk show 'Sunrise' to promote his Netflix movie 'Bright.'

During his appearance, the West Philadelphia native stumped for votes for Simmons to become Australia's first NBA All-Star.

"Ben Simmons, that's my dude," Smith said. "Ben Simmons. All-Star Game. Philadelphia 76ers. We got to make it happen."



There are many ways to vote, including on Twitter by using the hashtag #NBAVOTE and the first and last name, or Twitter handle, of the player. Voting is also available on NBA.com. Voting ends at 11:59:59 on January 15.

Also during the show, Smith quashed any rumors of a revivial of hit 1990s TV show 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

"No. When you capture a moment in time, you've got to leave it alone," Smith said.

