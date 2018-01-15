Eagles fan charged with punching police horse after being ejected from game

WPVI/ Philadelphia Police

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Whitehall Township man is charged with punching a Philadelphia Police horse over the weekend.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday's Eagles game.

Police said 22-year-old Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the game and while he was leaving he punched a police horse on the 1100 block of Pattison Avenue.

Police said Hendricks was charged in connection with an assault on a police horse.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsphiladelphia policehorsesassaultPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News