Sixers: JJ Reddick out for at least two weeks with leg injury

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Tuesday that J.J. Reddick sustained a leg injury in Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors that will leave him unable to play for at least 10 days to two weeks.

A medical update issued by the team Monday night stated:
With 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter of last night's game, JJ Redick sustained an injury to his left leg resulting from contact with an opponent. He underwent X-rays following the game last night, which were negative. An MRI was performed late this afternoon that revealed bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of his left leg. Redick is out and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days to two weeks.

