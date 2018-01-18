Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Bill Cosby retrial

PHILADELPHIA --
Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.

The comedian's first trial ended with a hung jury in June. In that proceeding, prosecutors asked to call 13 other accusers, but the judge allowed only one to testify.

A lawyer for Cosby says she can't comment on Thursday's filing.



The 80-year-old comedian is charged with knocking out a Temple University employee with pills and sexually assaulting her in 2004.

Cosby has said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Pennsylvania law allows testimony about "prior bad acts" if they fit a nearly identical crime pattern. Prosecutors say that's the case for the TV star once dubbed "America's Dad."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbysexual assaultCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News