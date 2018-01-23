13 of the spots on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurants list are on East Passyunk Avenue. Jeannette Reyes highlights the offerings on this restaurant row.
Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants
#3 Laurel: French
1617 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-8299
http://www.restaurantlaurel.com
#4 Palizzi Social Club: Italian
1408 South 12th Street
No Phone
http://palizzisocial.com
#11 Townsend: French
1623 East Passyunk Avenue
267-639-3203
http://www.townsendrestaurant.com
#16 ITV: Eclectic
1615 East Passyunk Avenue
267-858-0669
http://www.itvphilly.com
#20 Noord: Northern European
1046 Tasker Street
267-909-9704
http://www.noordphilly.com/
#24 Fond: American
1537 South 11th Street
215-551-5000
http://www.fondphilly.com
#25 Will: French
1911 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-7683
https://willbyob.com
#30 Sate Kampar: Malaysian
1837 East Passyunk Avenue
267-324-3860
#32 Perla: Filipino
1535 South 11th Street
267-273-0008
http://www.perlaphilly.com
#38 Stargazy: British
1838 East Passyunk Avenue
215-309-2761
#40 Le Virtu: Italian
1927 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-5626
http://levirtu.com
#49 Brigantessa: Italian
1520 East Passyunk Avenue
267-318-7341
http://www.brigantessaphila.com
#50 Mr. Martino's Trattoria: Italian
1646 East Passyunk Avenue
215-755-0663
If you have a soft spot for sushi, Alicia Vitarellia has an FYI for you on new spots in the city and suburbs.
B2 Bluefin
401 E City Ave
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(610) 227-1507
https://b2bluefin.com
PokeOno
59 West Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 413-2058
https://pokeono.com
Tuna Bar
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-8862
http://www.tunabar.com
Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on an All-American Farm to Fork restaurant in Mullica Hill. The spot is historic. The foods are familiar, but the space is brand new thanks to a recent expansion that doubled their seating.
Blueplate
47 S Main St
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
http://www.blueplatenj.com
Melissa Magee has an FYI for you on a Chester County home and garden store designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, just like the restaurant located inside.
Terrain Garden Café
914 Baltimore Pike
Glen Mills, PA 19342
610-459-6030
https://www.shopterrain.com/glen-mills-restaurant
The Philly Home & Garden Show is just a few weeks away. Among the exhibitors? A feng shui master who specializes in paint that she promises, can make you happier and healthier.
Philly Home + Garden Show
February 16-18
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
https://phillyhomeandgarden.com
Chris Sowers gets a fashion lesson from a master clothier who's been outfitting some of Philly's sharpest-dressed men since 1969.
Distante
1510 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
http://distanteclothing.com
In these sun-starved days of winter, you might be looking for a little extra color. A Queen Village spray tanning salon just created a D-I-Y tan in a can.
Baked Sunless Tanning
740 S. 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-639-4022
http://bakedtanning.com
Gina Gannon goes in the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for a family night dinner and a date night meal.
Alessi Foods
https://alessifoods.com
http://6abc.com/inthekitchen
Alicia Vitarelli has an FYI for you on a new company jarring up simply good food and delivering it to your doorstep.
Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com
We all want to eat healthy but we also want food that tastes good, so Melissa Magee is hitting some of our favorite splurge spots in search of heathy hacks.
Jim's Steaks
431 N. 62nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19151
469 W. Pike Street
Springfield Twp, PA 19064
http://www.jimssteaks.com
In this week's Shelter Me, we visit a South Jersey rescue that just got new digs for their dogs.
Salem County Humane Society
214 North Game Creek Road
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
http://www.salemcountyhumanesociety.org
