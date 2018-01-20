Man dies after being shot 7 times in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

A 24-year-old man died after being shot after 4 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Smedley Street.

Police say he was shot seven times. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, left and right side, and once in the face.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.

