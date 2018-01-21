SPORTS

Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff

Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame inductee and play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese during halftime of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There will be a bunch of throwing, kicking, tackling, and running once the NFC Championship Game starts at 6:40 p.m.

But prior to that, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for the game by tweeting their excitement.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesnfc championship game
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News