6 Minute Meals: Chef Spence's Strip Steak

6 Minute Meals: Chef Spence's Strip Steak - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In this week's Six Minute Meal and a Deal report, we take you into the kitchen at Amis Restaurant with Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence.

First, here's the recipe featured in this week's report:

Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence's Strip Steak with bell pepper & onion
Cook Time: just 6 minutes

Heat mild oil on stove on high heat
Season strip steak with salt and pepper
Cook steak for 2 minutes on each side.
Use the bottom of a clean frying pan to press the steak down into the pan
Rough chop a bell pepper, using stem and seeds and toss into pan
Rough chop an onion and toss into pan (Time Saving Tip: Chop and store pepper and onion ahead of time)
Vegetables should get a nice char on the high heat

Plate & Enjoy



Now here's the Deal:
Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through January 29th.

Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647

Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA
215-282-3184

ONLINE: https://www.amistrattoria.com/

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
