6 Minute Meals: Chef Spence's Strip Steak

In this week's Six Minute Meal and a Deal report, we take you into the kitchen at Amis Restaurant with Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence.First, here's the recipe featured in this week's report:Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence's Strip Steak with bell pepper & onionCook Time: just 6 minutesHeat mild oil on stove on high heatSeason strip steak with salt and pepperCook steak for 2 minutes on each side.Use the bottom of a clean frying pan to press the steak down into the panRough chop a bell pepper, using stem and seeds and toss into panRough chop an onion and toss into pan (Time Saving Tip: Chop and store pepper and onion ahead of time)Vegetables should get a nice char on the high heatPlate & EnjoyNow here's the Deal:Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through January 29th.Amis Trattoria412 S. 13th StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-732-2647Bar Amis at The Navy Yard4503 S. Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA215-282-3184ONLINE: https://www.amistrattoria.com/ ------