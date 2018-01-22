6 Minute Meals: Chef Spence's Strip Steak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --In this week's Six Minute Meal and a Deal report, we take you into the kitchen at Amis Restaurant with Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence.
First, here's the recipe featured in this week's report:
Vetri Family Chef Brad Spence's Strip Steak with bell pepper & onion
Cook Time: just 6 minutes
Heat mild oil on stove on high heat
Season strip steak with salt and pepper
Cook steak for 2 minutes on each side.
Use the bottom of a clean frying pan to press the steak down into the pan
Rough chop a bell pepper, using stem and seeds and toss into pan
Rough chop an onion and toss into pan (Time Saving Tip: Chop and store pepper and onion ahead of time)
Vegetables should get a nice char on the high heat
Plate & Enjoy
Now here's the Deal:
Mention you saw this segment on 6abc and they'll take $6 dollars off your tab at Amis in Midtown and Bar Amis at the Navy Yard. Offer good through January 29th.
Amis Trattoria
412 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-732-2647
Bar Amis at The Navy Yard
4503 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-282-3184
ONLINE: https://www.amistrattoria.com/
