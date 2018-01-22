FYI PHILLY

Chester County's home, garden and restaurant superstore

This Chester County home and garden store is designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, and feed the hungry. (WPVI)

Melissa Magee has an FYI for you on a Chester County home and garden store designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, just like the restaurant located inside.
Terrain Garden Café
914 Baltimore Pike
Glen Mills, PA 19342
610-459-6030
https://www.shopterrain.com/glen-mills-restaurant

