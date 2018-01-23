If you have a soft spot for sushi, Alicia Vitarelli has an FYI for you on new spots in the city and suburbs.
B2 Bluefin
401 E City Ave
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(610) 227-1507
https://b2bluefin.com
PokeOno
59 West Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 413-2058
https://pokeono.com
Tuna Bar
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-8862
http://www.tunabar.com
