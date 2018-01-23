FYI PHILLY

Three amazing new restaurants for Sushi Lovers!

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarellia has an FYI for you on new sushi spots in the city and suburbs. (WPVI)

If you have a soft spot for sushi, Alicia Vitarelli has an FYI for you on new spots in the city and suburbs.

B2 Bluefin
401 E City Ave
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(610) 227-1507
https://b2bluefin.com
Facebook

PokeOno
59 West Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 413-2058
https://pokeono.com
Facebook

Tuna Bar
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-8862
http://www.tunabar.com
Facebook
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionFYI PhillyfoodsushiCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: FYI Philly, Jan. 20 - Where the foodies go to eat!
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
STYLE & FASHION
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News