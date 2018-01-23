FYI PHILLY

East Passyunk's award-winning restaurants

We visit Townsend and other South Philly eateries to land on Philly Mag's top 50 restaurants list. (WPVI)

Thirteen of the spots on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurants list are on East Passyunk Avenue. Jeannette Reyes highlights the offerings on this restaurant row.
Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants
http://www.phillymag.com/foobooz/50-best-restaurants

Philly Mag's Philly Cooks
Feb 1, 630-9p
Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel
201 North 17th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Click to buy tickets

#3 Laurel: French
1617 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-8299
http://www.restaurantlaurel.com
Facebook

#4 Palizzi Social Club: Italian
1408 South 12th Street
No Phone
http://palizzisocial.com

#11 Townsend: French
1623 East Passyunk Avenue
267-639-3203
http://www.townsendrestaurant.com
Facebook
#16 ITV: Eclectic
1615 East Passyunk Avenue
267-858-0669
http://www.itvphilly.com
Facebook

#20 Noord: Northern European
1046 Tasker Street
267-909-9704
http://www.noordphilly.com/

#24 Fond: American
1537 South 11th Street
215-551-5000
http://www.fondphilly.com
Facebook

#25 Will: French
1911 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-7683
https://willbyob.com

#30 Sate Kampar: Malaysian
1837 East Passyunk Avenue
267-324-3860
Facebook
#32 Perla: Filipino
1535 South 11th Street
267-273-0008
http://www.perlaphilly.com
Facebook

#38 Stargazy: British
1838 East Passyunk Avenue
215-309-2761
Facebook

#40 Le Virtu: Italian
1927 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-5626
http://levirtu.com

#49 Brigantessa: Italian
1520 East Passyunk Avenue
267-318-7341
http://www.brigantessaphila.com
Facebook

#50 Mr. Martino's Trattoria: Italian
1646 East Passyunk Avenue
215-755-0663
