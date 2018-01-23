Thirteen of the spots on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurants list are on East Passyunk Avenue. Jeannette Reyes highlights the offerings on this restaurant row.
#3 Laurel: French
1617 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-8299
http://www.restaurantlaurel.com
Facebook
#4 Palizzi Social Club: Italian
1408 South 12th Street
No Phone
http://palizzisocial.com
#11 Townsend: French
1623 East Passyunk Avenue
267-639-3203
http://www.townsendrestaurant.com
Facebook
#16 ITV: Eclectic
1615 East Passyunk Avenue
267-858-0669
http://www.itvphilly.com
Facebook
#20 Noord: Northern European
1046 Tasker Street
267-909-9704
http://www.noordphilly.com/
#24 Fond: American
1537 South 11th Street
215-551-5000
http://www.fondphilly.com
Facebook
#25 Will: French
1911 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-7683
https://willbyob.com
#30 Sate Kampar: Malaysian
1837 East Passyunk Avenue
267-324-3860
Facebook
#32 Perla: Filipino
1535 South 11th Street
267-273-0008
http://www.perlaphilly.com
Facebook
#38 Stargazy: British
1838 East Passyunk Avenue
215-309-2761
Facebook
#40 Le Virtu: Italian
1927 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-5626
http://levirtu.com
#49 Brigantessa: Italian
1520 East Passyunk Avenue
267-318-7341
http://www.brigantessaphila.com
Facebook
#50 Mr. Martino's Trattoria: Italian
1646 East Passyunk Avenue
215-755-0663
