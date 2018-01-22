Philly restaurants getting ready for Super Bowl parties

PHILADELPHIA --It didn't take long for Super Bowl-starved Eagles fans to start planning for February 4!
In fact, some of the city's favorite places to watch the game already started getting calls before the end of the NFC Championship game.
At Chickie's and Pete's, the sound of cheering fans on Sunday night soon gave way to the sound of ringing phones by Monday morning.
"The first reservation requests that came in weren't from phone calls. They were from people at the tables at the end of the 3rd and 4th quarter. They wanted to know, 'How can I get a seat here for the Super Bowl?'" said Andre Bennett of Chickie's and Pete's.
While the phones were ringing off the hook - reservations to watch the Super Bowl here must be made online.
Managers here at the South Philly location tell us Super Bowl packages will cost $125 per person, including all you can eat and drink from a limited menu.
Nick's Roast Beef in Northeast Philadelphia was also busy on Monday.
"Folks are recovering from a madhouse celebration. Tickets for the Super Bowl party are on sale now. $40 will get you access to a buffet of Nick's game day specialties," said Matt Rossi, the general manager of Nick's Roast Beef. "Everything from ribs, to snow crab legs, mussels, obviously roast beef and roast pork."
At Pub 36 in Mayfair, we found owners experimenting with green cocktails for their Super Bowl party. No tickets are required to watch the game here, and they're expecting a passionate crowd.
"It's huge. It's huge. It's been a great year. We've been packed every game. It's huge. This is as big as it gets in my lifetime," said co-owner Joe Finley.
Here are some options for your Super Bowl party:
SUPER BOWL LII SPECIALS AND VIEWINGS:
1) Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge
1000 Frankford Ave St 1, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 773-7566
FOOTBALL VR, FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS, SMOKING EAGLE COCKTAIL
Fishtown's newest restaurant, bar and lounge will show the game at the bars and in the lounge in giant HD TV's with the sound on. Come cheer on the Birds at Fishtown's hottest new game-day spot and enjoy football specials like below. Valid in the bar, patio and lounge.
In Mad Rex's post-apocalyptic world, every survivor's favorite word is still touchdown! Bleed green in the city's most unique game day venue with:
* $3 Drafts - Including Mad Rex IPA, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling (ALL DAY from open 11am to close 2am!)
* Complimentary Mad Rex IPA Draft with Any Burger Purchase
* Every Time the Eagles Score Enjoy Flying Eagles Shot!
* Complimentary Order of Loaded Fries (One Per Party)
* Complimentary ten minutes of VR - they just added the NFL Experience in the VR room special for Super Bowl from 2-7pm
* Smoking Eagle cocktail that bleeds green with a unique color, features Johnny Walker Black and is smoked in a special chamber for added richness and taste
2) Nick's Rost Beef Bar & Grille
16 South Second Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106
(215) 928-9411
Old City's top neighborhood corner bar and sports hot spot will show the game on all TVs with the sound - in the dining room and bar. Specials so far:
$5 Roast Pork and Roast Beef Sandwiches - great deal on classics!
$2 Tacos
$8 Nachos including smoked pulled pork
$10 Miller Lite Buckets
$3 Domestic Drafts
3) BRU Craft & Wurst
1318 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Midtown Village
(215) 800-1079
Head to Midtown Village and catch the game on giant projection wall (with the sound on), $5 select pints and over a dozen selections of special wings and house-made sausages special for the game. Food specials and features include:
* Nachos three options: Black Bean, Tinga Chicken and Kalua Pork. All served topped with lager cheese fondue, radish, and scallions. $11
* Cheesesteaks three options: Classic Rib Eye (with American cheese, caramelized onions, long roll), Buffalo Chicken (with chopped chicken, garlic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, arugula) and Lamb (with crispy pulled lamb, peppadew relish, Munster cheese, shredded romaine) $12 with fries and pickle
* Chicken Wings three options: Sriracha Maple, Garlic Buffalo, Cherry BBQ, $9
4) SliCE
Rittenhouse Square: 1740 Sansom St., (215) 557- 9299
Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St., (215) 463-0868
Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd, (856) 302 5099
Fishtown - New: 431 E Girard Ave, (215) 425.1555
SliCE Rittenhouse and Washington Township will show the game with the sound on in both dining rooms. All SliCE locations will offer the below specials ALL SUPER BOWL WEEKEND in honor of the Eagles and Super Bowl!
Menu Additions:
* Eagles' Spicy Meatlovers - Because the Eagles are on fire this year! It includes Long hot peppers, Maglio's sausage, pepperoni hand cut, prosciutto, bacon, mozzarella. $17 small, $23 large
* Truffle Ribeye Touchdown Pizza $18/$25
Ribeye Steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onions, green peppers and white truffle oil.
* Vegan Spicy Meat lovers $19 / $27
San Mariano tomato sauce, daiya vegan cheese, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, long hot peppers.
* Ultimate Eagles Football Pizza $19
* available large only *
Football Shaped Pizza...topped San Marzano tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, hand sliced pepperoni and finished with ricotta laces.
* Deals:
The Tackle - $35 25 twice cooked wings with choice of sauce, celery and blue cheese, and one large plain pie.
The Field Goal - $55 25 twice cooked wings, celery and blue cheese, 15 mozzarella sticks, one large plain pie
The Touchdown - $85 50 twice cooked wings, celery and blue cheese, two large plain pie
The Turf - $60 25 twice cooked wings, celery and blue cheese, 1 small Caesar salad, one large plain pie
5) U-Bahn
1320 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 800-1079
U-Bahn will special open at 4:00pm for the game with sound on at the bar. Food specials and features include:
* Nachos three options: Black Bean, Tinga Chicken and Kalua Pork. All served topped with lager cheese fondue, radish, and scallions. $11
* Cheesesteaks three options: Classic Rib Eye (with American cheese, caramelized onions, long roll), Buffalo Chicken (with chopped chicken, garlic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, arugula) and Lamb (with crispy pulled lamb, peppadew relish, Munster cheese, shredded romaine) $12 with fries and pickle
* Chicken Wings three options: Sriracha Maple, Garlic Buffalo, Cherry BBQ, $9
6) Cinder Copper & Lace
1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(267) 761-5582
Rittenhouse's newest game day spot will show the game at the bar with the sound on. Look for wood fired pizza and mussels specials and beer/cider specials at the bar.
7) Taproom on 19th
2400 S. 19th Street (cross street Ritner), Philadelphia, PA 19145
(267) 687-7817
Hours: 11AM-2AM
The game will be on with the sound, plus look for Price Wings, $4 Founders Drafts, and $2.50 Miller High Life's & Lites. Food features include mac n cheese 'donuts' and Tabasco wings.
8) The Little Lion
243 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 273-0688
The Little Lion will feature the game on with sound at the upstairs bar starting 30 minutes before kick-off. Enjoy game time specials like Southern Poutine (hand-cut fries tossed in dry rub, with house pork belly, short rib jus, house-made farmers cheese sauce, fried egg and scallion) for $5.00, Spicy Dry Rub Wings for $6.00, BBQ Chicken Sliders for $6.00 and Lager Draft for $3.00. The Lion Burger will also be on feature for half-time with Pat Lafrieda 8oz. burger, aged white cheddar, smoked bacon, pickled red onion, pimento cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, sesame seed brioche.
9) The Cambridge
1508 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 455-0647
The Cambridge will show the game with the sound on at the bar. Look for take-out party package - details TBD.
10) O'Neals Pub
611 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia PA 19147
(215) 574-9495
O'Neals kicks off Super Bowl Sunday starting early at 9:00am! Pre-game specials from 9:00am to 6:30pm include include breakfast sandwiches served until 3:00pm and $3.50 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. During the game and until close specials include $.50 wings, $3.50 Guinness and Stella drafts, and $3.50 Heineken and Heineken Light bottles. All day specials include $3 Miller Lite drafts, $4 22oz Miller Lite drafts, and $9 Miller Lite pitchers. The game will be on with sound on all 22+ of their TVs.
Also: New Orleans jam band, and South Street legends, the Wild Bohemians are coming to O'Neals to play live in the afternoon with $5 Hurricanes specials as well.
11) Dim Sum House
3939 Chestnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia PA 19104
(215) 921-5377
The game with sound will be on at the bar. Look for food and drink specials to be announced.
12) Jane G's
1930 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-8800
The game with sound will be on at the bar.
13) Iron Hill Brewery
60 Greenfield Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 228-2280
The game with sound will be on at the bar.
14) Urban Village Brewing
1001 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19123
267-687-1961
This Schmidt's Commons hot spot will show the game with sound on five 60' HDTV's. Enjoy killer pizzas and awesome beers while you cheer on the Birds.
15) John Henry's Pub
98 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore PA 19003
(610) 726-9193
$3 Miller Lite 16oz aluminum. Game and sound on.
16) P'unk Burger
1823 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-7865
Super Bowl Sunday Touchdown Catering Special
P'UNK Burger is delivering a touchdown straight to your door with our party size Slider Tray and Fries. You will receive 25 cheeseburger sliders with condiments and a tray of our thin sliced french fries. All Day Super Bowl Sunday 10am to 10pm. Must order 24 hours in advance.
25 cheeseburger sliders and Tray of thin sliced fries. $75.
------
