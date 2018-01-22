PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles fans continue to celebrate NFC Championship win

Eagles fans continue to celebrate big win: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One day after the Eagles pounded the Vikings the city is still basking in the glory of Sunday's win.

Fans took to the streets around the city Sunday night: at Lincoln Financial Field, In Mayfair and up and down Broad Street, among a few places.

Regardless of where fans were watching, they felt the energy.

Eagles fans continue the celebration: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 22, 2018



"So alive!" said Grace Moreley. "We went out on Broad Street with everybody. Everyone was so excited."

Larry Kaizen said the crowd was phenomenal.

"The energy, as soon as you walked in the parking lot, it gave us chills," he said.

On the streets Monday, Eagles green was everywhere.

Most are already thinking ahead: strategy for the players and an agonizing wait for the fans.

"You got two weeks, said Shuntain Woodard. "We'll be on pins and needles, but it will be awesome. I think we'll do it this time!"

