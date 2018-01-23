19-year-old shot and killed in Olney

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2979594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen shot and killed in Olney. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2018.

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Olney section of Philadelphia.At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 35th District police officers were called to the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue, near Broad Street, for reports of shots fired."They found multiple shell casings on the highway and the sidewalk," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "However, they did not find a shooting victim. Several witnesses stated that a person just got shot."Police later learned the 19-year-old victim ran to a nearby car and was driven to the hospital just a couple of blocks away."While (the officers) were investigating the scene, they got notified by Einstein Hospital that a victim had just shown up by private auto," said Small.Northwest detectives and crime scene investigators determined the victim was shot four times from across the street while he was standing in front of the SEPTA station."These young kids don't think they're supposed to live past 21," said Shaquill Jackson from South Philadelphia. "They don't think they're supposed to have a life. They think that's it, this is their life."The victim was hit in the back, chest and right arm. Investigators found several large shell casings on the sidewalk and street.The victim was initially listed in very critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.He was pronounced dead several hours later."Hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this extremely critical shooting investigation," said Small.So far there have been no arrests.------