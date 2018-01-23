TRAVEL

SEPTA Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail service resumes

SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Line resumes service. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line has resumed service after being suspended early Tuesday morning due to damaged Amtrak wires.

Both inbound and outbound service was suspended for an hour. All was restored around 6:20 a.m.

Train #501 will be the first to go through to Thorndale. Train #9532 will operate to Center City.

SEPTA says passengers should expect delays.

