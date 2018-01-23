On Tuesday, July 17, Spears will be performing at Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.
Then for two nights, July 19th and July 20th, the tour stops at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The pop singer announced the new dates on her website on Tuesday morning.
Online: https://britneyspears.com/events
I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018
Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2
Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5
