I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨



Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

Britney Spears is bringing her 'Piece of Me' tour to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.On Tuesday, July 17, Spears will be performing at Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.Then for two nights, July 19th and July 20th, the tour stops at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The pop singer announced the new dates on her website on Tuesday morning.------