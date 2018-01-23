Victim hospitalized after shooting in Beverly, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting investigation in Beverly: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

BEVERLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Gunfire in Beverly, Burlington County sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Warren Street.

Police arrived and cordoned off the area.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition or what led to the shooting.

Action News is told witnesses reported seeing gold-colored sedan fleeing the scene.

The investigation continues.


Related Topics:
new jersey newsshootingBeverly
