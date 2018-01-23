BEVERLY, N.J. (WPVI) --Gunfire in Beverly, Burlington County sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Warren Street.
Police arrived and cordoned off the area.
There was no immediate word on the victim's condition or what led to the shooting.
Action News is told witnesses reported seeing gold-colored sedan fleeing the scene.
The investigation continues.
