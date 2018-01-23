FYI PHILLY

Melissa's healthy eating hacks: Jim's Steaks

EMBED </>More Videos

Put down the cheesesteak and grab one of these healthier, but still delicious, options. (WPVI)

We all want to eat healthy but we also want food that tastes good, so Melissa Magee is hitting some of our favorite splurge spots in search of heathy hacks.

Jim's Steaks
431 N. 62nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19151
469 W. Pike Street
Springfield Twp, PA 19064
http://www.jimssteaks.com
Facebook: West Philadelphia Shop | Springfield Shop
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodFYI Phillysteakcheesesteakhealthy recipesAmerican foodCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: FYI Philly, Jan. 20 - Where the foodies go to eat!
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News