Little girl has big pep talk for Eagles players and fans

5-year-old Anni posts videos for Philadelphia Eagles players and fans during the playoff season. (WPVI)

5-year-old Anni posts videos for Philadelphia Eagles players and fans during the playoff season.

Anni created her first football video, with the help of her parents, before the Eagles played the Minnesota Vikings.

She is decked out in Eagles gear, including an Eagles baseball cap and a black Carson Wentz jersey. Her outfit is complete with a pink and gold microphone.

The 5-year-old accurately predicted a great passing game for Nick Foles. Anni said, "Nick Foles is gonna throw the ball again and again."

Anni says that Doug Pederson has "built this team so fast his name should be Bob the Builder."

Her next video gives a recap of the NFC Championship game, as well as words of encouragement for her favorite team.

Anni is just like the rest of Philadelphia fans - excited and passionate!

Here are Anni's full videos:



