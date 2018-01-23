PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Chester High School football to get a new weight room courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles donate to Chester High football program: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA
The Philadelphia Eagles organization reached out, one underdog to another, and made a dream come true for one local high school team.

After taking members of Chester High School football team on a private tour of the NovaCare Complex Tuesday, the team was given word it would be receiving a $10,000 donation to help provide new equipment and resources for the school's weight room.

Chester High School football head coach LaDontay Bell was moved to tears by the news.

"To keep up with our competition, who might have more than what we have, it was just a blessing for the Eagles to see that need and meet that need," said Bell.

Chester Upland School District Superintendent Juan Baughn said he would match the grant for a total of $20,000.

