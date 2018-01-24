5-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway

GLADWYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --A five-vehicle crash caused major delays on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.
Already a #ParkingLot on 76 EB from 476 to app Gladwyne, where this 5-car acc blocks left lane. Use Ridge Pk / 23 / 30. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/sFiMH7gLfb— Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) January 24, 2018
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Gladwyne.
Emergency crews moved the vehicles onto the shoulder, however, the backup remained from the Blue Route approaching the crash scene.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
