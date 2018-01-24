5-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway

Already a #ParkingLot on 76 EB from 476 to app Gladwyne, where this 5-car acc blocks left lane. Use Ridge Pk / 23 / 30. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/sFiMH7gLfb — Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) January 24, 2018

A five-vehicle crash caused major delays on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Gladwyne.Emergency crews moved the vehicles onto the shoulder, however, the backup remained from the Blue Route approaching the crash scene.There is no word on injuries at this time.----------