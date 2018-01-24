TRAFFIC

5-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway

Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 EB. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

GLADWYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A five-vehicle crash caused major delays on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway.



The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Gladwyne.

Emergency crews moved the vehicles onto the shoulder, however, the backup remained from the Blue Route approaching the crash scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

