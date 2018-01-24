When kicker Jake Elliott found out his former high school, Lyons Township High School in Illinois, made a t-shirt for him Wednesday morning, he loved it.
EXCLUSIVE to LT! You know you want it.#FlyEaglesFly🦅/Go Jake t-shirts available for purchase… https://t.co/6BkXSEyh6i— LTHS Activities (@LTActivities) January 24, 2018
The shirt reads "Fly Eagles Fly" on the front and "Go Jake" on the back, with a football going through a goal post made from his number 4.
The shirts were originally only to be available during lunch periods for students for $5.
"All proceeds go to the charity of [Jake's] choice," the school posted on Instagram.
Elliot was quick to respond with his choice.
"Would also love to see all the proceeds stay within the LT community and go toward the @KJOFoundation in love of Kelli "JOY"!" Elliott tweeted.
Love this. Would also love to see all the proceeds stay within the LT community and go toward the @KJOFoundation in love of Kelli “JOY”! https://t.co/SfW8Cwkzrp— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 24, 2018
As posted on the foundation's website:
"The Kelli Joy Foundation was established by Kelli's family to keep her memory alive through future education opportunities for young people. Kelli, a member of the class of 2015, was a freshman at Lyons Township when her life was taken by a burglar in her home. Kelli's family and much of the community come together to remember her, celebrate her life and raise money for her memorial fund. The mission of the Kelli Joy O'Laughlin Memorial Fund is to give young people opportunities to develop their greatest potential of friendship, kindness, leadership skills, confidence as well as their education through college scholarships and other charitable activities."
Soon, Elliot was getting requests from people who do not attend Lyons Township High School.
"Any chance to sell online?" Elliott asked.
Getting requests to purchase from people outside of LT. Any chance to sell online? https://t.co/SfW8Cwkzrp— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 24, 2018
"Done," the school replied.
For those interested in purchasing a shirt, Elliott posted the Twitter handle of the person to contact. But what does this means fans in Philly can get them?
6abc reached out to Lyons Township High School.
"We're discussing it. This has gotten much bigger than we ever anticipated! Unlikely that we would be able to get them to Philly in time for the Super Bowl," the school responded.
Elliott's t-shirt is not the first this season to make a difference in the community.
Right tackle Lane Johnson's 'Home Dogs Gonna Eat' t-shirt has raised more than $10,000 for Philadelphia schools.
The NFL says all proceeds from their underdog t-shirt will go to The Fund For the School District of Philadelphia.
The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools ! @Eagles fans check them out!! 🐶https://t.co/HxhlkZki6b— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 23, 2018
