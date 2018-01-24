NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect at a Philadelphia market who was caught on surveillance camera.
It happened Tuesday at La Dominicana Mini-Market on the 600 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.
The video shows the moment the robber pointed a gun at the clerk behind the counter and at a customer as well.
The suspect got away with cash and no one was hurt.
