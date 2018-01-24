Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 24, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect at a Philadelphia market who was caught on surveillance camera.

It happened Tuesday at La Dominicana Mini-Market on the 600 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia.

The video shows the moment the robber pointed a gun at the clerk behind the counter and at a customer as well.

The suspect got away with cash and no one was hurt.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsarmed robbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News