5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware

KENT COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State police have arrested five people in connection with a meth lab discovery in Kent County.

Police responded to an abandoned home on the 9000 block of Canterbury Road around 9:30 Monday night.

They were searching for 37-year-old David Sharp who had warrants for his arrest.

Inside the home police found an active meth lab in one of the bedrooms.

Police say 39-year-old Marlena Korona was exiting the driveway when police arrived. As they attempted to identify the owners of the residence, troopers observed 33-year-old Joshua Wilson exiting the house through a second-story window, onto the roof.

Both Korona and Wilson were taken into custody, followed by 39-year-old Mary Prichard and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano.

Sharp was later found hiding in a bedroom closet.

All five suspects were arrested and face multiple charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)

