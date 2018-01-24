5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware

KENT COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --Delaware State police have arrested five people in connection with a meth lab discovery in Kent County.
Police responded to an abandoned home on the 9000 block of Canterbury Road around 9:30 Monday night.
They were searching for 37-year-old David Sharp who had warrants for his arrest.
Inside the home police found an active meth lab in one of the bedrooms.
Police say 39-year-old Marlena Korona was exiting the driveway when police arrived. As they attempted to identify the owners of the residence, troopers observed 33-year-old Joshua Wilson exiting the house through a second-story window, onto the roof.
Both Korona and Wilson were taken into custody, followed by 39-year-old Mary Prichard and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano.
Sharp was later found hiding in a bedroom closet.
All five suspects were arrested and face multiple charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)
