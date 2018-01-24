Lucky lottery winners have been coming to Lincoln Financial in South Philadelphia all day Wednesday to pick up Super Bowl tickets."I'm thrilled," David Feldman of Center City said.Feldman is among the lucky few. He is a season ticket holder who won the Super Bowl ticket lottery."I mean I have been a lifelong resident of Philadelphia and that hasn't happened very often. It is good to see," added Feldman.David Harmelin of Bryn Mawr is another winner. He is so excited. His plan is to get home after the game as quickly as possible."If they win this game I can't wait to get back here. I need to get back here as fast as I can so I can be on the streets and celebrating with everyone," Harmelin said.Obviously, not everyone can go to Minneapolis for the big game. That includes Ryan and Rachel Kennedy of Spring City.They just bought a new house, so their plan includes buying a new TV and throwing a Super Bowl party.You couldn't get tickets so you are buying a giant TV. "Yes. We may not have furniture in the house but we will have TVs to watch the game on," Rachel said.Chris Ciraula, General Manager of the King of Prussia Best Buy, says nothing like the birds making it to the Super Bowl to boost TV sales."Going into this big game it's going to be bigger than we know. So, we're popping in tons of inventory of all of our stores in the Philadelphia area," he said.And Ciraula's salesforce is more motivated than ever as the team spelled out E-A-G-L-E-S.Ticket lottery winners have until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and tomorrow from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. to pick up their tickets at Lincoln Financial.Any unclaimed tickets are returned to the NFL for them to distribute as they see fit.------