Protecting hands from winter's chill

One of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu after the flu shot is by staying away from other people who are sick.And of course, washing your hands frequently throughout the day.In the winter, this can be a struggle for many people battling dry skin. But dermatologists have some recommendations.First, choose a cream over a lotion. Those typically come in tubs or tubes.And if it's really cold or blustery outside, using petroleum jelly helps to moisturize your skin and also create a barrier.And when you're washing your hands or doing dishes, be mindful of the *temperature of the water. If it's too hot, it can dry out your skin even more.Dr. Knackstedt said, "Warm water in it of itself gets rid of a lot of the oils that we have on our skin. If you just picture, doing the dishes in the evening, hot water will get rid of a lot of the cooking oils and it's the same thing with our hands."The colder it gets, the drier our skin becomes. And as you get older, you're more prone to skin breakdown.If you have diabetes you are at a greater risk for skin problems and even infections.Controlling your blood sugar will help prevent this. But you should see your healthcare provider for any signs of an infection or skin issues that are not healing.