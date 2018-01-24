Study links heart attacks among flu patients

As the flu epidemic continues, doctors are warning about the effects the virus can have on your heart.People with heart disease need to be especially careful.We've been saying, if you have severe flu symptoms or any difficulty breathing, go to the hospital.Now a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that for some people, even after you recover, dangers from the flu remain.Researchers at the Institute of Clinical Evaluative Sciences looked at the connection between the flu and the heart.In a small study, they found people who had a positive flu test were six-times more likely to be admitted to the hospital for heart attack within one week of getting sick.Some experts say even if the vaccine is not a great match, it can still offer some protection against heart problems if you get sick.And most counties in our area still have vaccine available.Gloucester County, N.J., is reminding residents that is continuing its free clinics, and will into the spring.Flu season can extend into April or later. Last year, a second wave of B-type flu didn't fade until May.From September to December, the county provided 9,840 flu shots.The vaccinations are free, open to Gloucester County residents, and no appointments are needed.Clinics will be available at theon the following days:* Wednesday, January 31, 8 to 10 a.m.* Thursday, February 8, 2 to 4 p.m.* Monday, February 12, 1 to 3 p.m.* Wednesday, February 21, 9 to 11 a.m.* Monday, February 26, 2 to 4 p.m.* Thursday, March 8, 1 to 3 p.m.,* Monday, March 12, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.* Monday, March 19, 1 to 3 p.m.* Wednesday, March 28, 9 to 11 a.m.