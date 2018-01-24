PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Minnesotans show support for Eagles, despite heartbreaking Vikings loss in championship game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Of course there's a little resentment right now in Minneapolis, as the Eagles crushed Vikings fans hopes of a Super Bowl at home.

Plus, there's also a little resentment with how some Vikings fans were treated, by a select few of Birds fans at the Linc.

Some Vikings fans had to walk through a gauntlet of angry birds.

But for the most part, Minnesotans are letting it go.

One Vikings fan has taken an extra step in showing support.

Jessica Liebrock, of Farmington, has started a GoFundMe page for the Eagles Foundation.

"Let's put this out here and raise money for the Eagles, for their charitable foundation, as kind of a welcome to Minnesota," said Farmington.

She says the response, especially from Philadelphians, has already been tremendous.

"I've gotten so many amazing messages from great people who are like 'I'm sorry for the one percent of the crazies. that is not us,'" she said.

She's not the only Minnesotan who's seeing these cities come together after the raucous NFC championship game.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's foundation tweeted out a flood of donations are coming in from the Delaware Valley.

Leibrock says she has just one request for the Eagles: win.

"If the team has as much heart as some of the fans have shown, absolutely they're gonna do it," she said.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
