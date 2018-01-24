CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Police are investigating a shooting in Center City Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.
According to investigators, a 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right wrist on the 1600 block of Walnut Street.
Police took the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital where he is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps