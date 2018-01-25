Pizza delivery driver shot in Brewerytown

Delivery driver shot in Brewerytown.

By
BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --
Police are searching for several suspects in the shooting of a pizza delivery driver in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

Police believe the victim was set up and that the suspects attempted to rob him.

It started around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when the victim, a 33-year-old man, attempted to deliver a pizza in the 1400 block of North Hollywood Street.

Police say when the victim knocked on the door, he was told he had the wrong house.

"He knocks on the door of the people who live there, who we don't believe had anything to do with this at this point, they inform him 'listen we didn't order any food, we didn't order any pizza,'" said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

He then went back to his car and that's when police say he was approached by several suspects. Police say he was shot in the hand while he was inside his car.

Authorities say the suspects didn't take anything and fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim managed to drive back to Lazo's Pizza at 26th and Poplar streets in Fairmount; that's where police responded and took the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact police.
