HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Senior still wows audiences with her poetry

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Senior still wows audiences with her poetry. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 25, 2018.

A Philadelphia poet and playwright who has carried the torch all her life is still captivating audiences.

Rochelle Owens plunged into the beat poetry scene in 1956 as a 20-year-old reading in New York coffee houses with Allen Ginsberg, Gary Snyder, and Amiri Baraka. But it wasn't easy.

Owens thrived writing experimental avant-garde poetry and became a founder of the Poetry Project in New York.

"I became very involved in the experimental theater and had various plays produced, which won awards," she said.

The Native New Yorker made Philadelphia her home in 2001 and recently did a reading from her latest book to a group at the Athenium, sponsored by Penns Village.

"I was very pleased with the response of the audience. It was very sophisticated, very learned, and very heartfelt," Owens said.

At age 81, she says writing daily and staying involved keeps her feeling young.

"Psychologically, I feel like I'm still twenty," stated Owen.
Watch previous Art of Aging reports:
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 14)

Art of Aging: Treating ovarian cancer. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at noon on May 18, 2017.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthart of agingpoetryseniorssenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News