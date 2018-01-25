Eagles fan shows pride from top of Kilimanjaro

There's an Eagles fan from Center City who is taking his team pride to new heights.72-year-old William Montgomery made it to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.His 34-year-old son Joseph went on the adventure with him, and when the pair got to the top they decided it was the perfect place to cheer on the Birds.They snapped a photo of William, holding up two signs that say: "Go Eagles" and "Beat the Patriots."A die-hard fan, he has been a season ticket holder since the days of Franklin Field.He traveled to the Super Bowl in 2005 and in 1981.William didn't win the ticket lottery this year, but we are told he will be back from Africa in time and may still make the trip to Minneapolis.----------