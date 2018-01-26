Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat in western Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat. Zachary Kiesch reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. --
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

State police in Fayette County say "multiple weapons" were found in the bedroom of the teenager's home Thursday night in Henry Clay Township after authorities learned of the threat against four students at Uniontown Area High School.

District Attorney Rich Bower told reporters Friday that the teen said, "he just didn't like them." He faces juvenile court charges of terroristic threats and causing or risking a catastrophe.

Authorities said police were present at all schools in the district Friday and on the suspect's bus Friday morning. Trooper Robert Broadwater said students were checked with hand-held metal detectors as they entered school buildings.

..

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool threatguns
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News