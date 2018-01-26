Businesses seeing green ahead of Super Bowl LII

The Eagles' trip to Super Bowl LII has the Philadelphia area awash in green, and that's translating into more green for local businesses.According to Angela Milani, the owner of Carlino's in Ardmore, the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl is as good for business as any holiday."Eagles in the Super Bowl is like Christmas Eve. That's what we're preparing for," Milani said.They've decorated their beautiful store and they're offering all kinds of Eagles-themed foods from the bakery, Eagles tomato pie and much more.She says next week every employee is working."We're all Eagles fans and if they're not they wouldn't be working here," Milani said with a laugh.We spoke with Dr. Jeremy Jordan at Temple University, who studies these kinds of events on a region.He says having the NFL Draft in town last year was huge."The economic impact was about $95 million," he said.Though the Super Bowl isn't being played here, he says people are going to want to be in the area, specifically in the city, for the game."That's going to mean the restaurants, the bars have a lot more activity, but before that, you'll see increase economic activity in retail," Jordan said.According to research, he says a successful pro sports team means fans lives get better.It's a fact."There's this thing called psychic income, which is the value of a team to residents of that community," Jordan said. "So right now, being an Eagles fan is really important to people and being in the Super Bowl is important."------