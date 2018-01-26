Carbon monoxide sickens 26 kids in Philadelphia school

EMBED </>More Videos

Carbon monoxide sickens 26 kids in Philly school. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An elementary school in Philadelphia had to be evacuated after carbon monoxide fumes from roofing work wafted into the building, sending 26 kids and four staffers to the hospital.

School district spokesman Lee Whack says the ordeal happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at William H. Loesche School.

He says the children and adults were taken to the hospital for observation. Most of the children were from the same second-grade classroom.

After about 30 minutes, the school fire marshals and city fire department determined the building was safe and children could return to classes. He says the fumes came from a generator being used by a roofing contractor.

Whack says some of the children have been released from the hospital.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newscarbon monoxidephiladelphia school district
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News