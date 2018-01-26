$20K reward being offered for arrest in shooting death

A $20,000 reward is now being offered for the arrest and conviction of two men wanted in connection with a murder, more than a year ago.Police released new video of the men which they say were involved in a shooting death in November of 2016.The crime took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 25th Street.Investigators say after the shooting, the men took off in a black four door vehicle - possibly a Ford Escort.If you have any information please contact the police.**------