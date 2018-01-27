Cat saved after being trapped in pipe for four days

A cat is okay after spending four days trapped in a drain pipe in Georgia.
The frayed feline climbed through a hole, then got stuck in the pipe in a stone wall.
An animal rescuer paid more than $500 to bring in a Bobcat to lift off the blocks.
The pipe also had to be cut up.
The cat's owners have not come forward.
A TV reporter who covered the story is considering adopting the cat.
