Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina

Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

The FBI is asking for help finding a missing four-year-old boy from North Carolina.

An amber alert was issued for Raul Gonzalez Johnson three days ago.

He was last seen on Wednesday, walking down a road barefoot and in his pajamas.

Investigators say there is no evidence so far that foul play is involved.

Crews plan to drain a pond near where the boy went missing to make sure he is not there.

More than 300 volunteers are searching the nearby areas.

