Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina

The FBI is asking for help finding a missing four-year-old boy from North Carolina.
An amber alert was issued for Raul Gonzalez Johnson three days ago.
He was last seen on Wednesday, walking down a road barefoot and in his pajamas.
Investigators say there is no evidence so far that foul play is involved.
Crews plan to drain a pond near where the boy went missing to make sure he is not there.
More than 300 volunteers are searching the nearby areas.
