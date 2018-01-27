Amber alert issued for missing 4-year-old in North Carolina

The FBI is asking for help finding a missing four-year-old boy from North Carolina.An amber alert was issued for Raul Gonzalez Johnson three days ago.He was last seen on Wednesday, walking down a road barefoot and in his pajamas.Investigators say there is no evidence so far that foul play is involved.Crews plan to drain a pond near where the boy went missing to make sure he is not there.More than 300 volunteers are searching the nearby areas.------