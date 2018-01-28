Delco man painting Eagles logos on neighbors' lawns

If you'd like your front lawn to look like Lincoln Financial Field or need a quick way to cheer the team on, here's one idea: paint a Philadelphia Eagles logo on it.
That's what Paul Burton of Delaware County is doing.
He's helping his neighbors get into the Eagles spirit. Burton painted the logo to 10 lawns on Saturday.
He had several more scheduled for Sunday, one week away from the Super Bowl.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglespa. news
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglespa. news