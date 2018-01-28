SPORTS

Delco man painting Eagles logos on neighbors' lawns

Delco man paintings logos on lawns. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

If you'd like your front lawn to look like Lincoln Financial Field or need a quick way to cheer the team on, here's one idea: paint a Philadelphia Eagles logo on it.

That's what Paul Burton of Delaware County is doing.

He's helping his neighbors get into the Eagles spirit. Burton painted the logo to 10 lawns on Saturday.

He had several more scheduled for Sunday, one week away from the Super Bowl.

