Jamie Apody reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WPVI) --Action News' Jamie Apody reports from the headquarters of the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota.
Watch Jamie's report in the video above.
A few hours from now they’ll be HERE! I’m at team headquarters at the #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/XZFOzpFOfI— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 28, 2018
@JamieApody about to go LIVE on @6abc for #SuperBowl Preview from outside @Eagles team HQ in Minneapolis tune in! pic.twitter.com/sx8n91wgBC— mark meany (@markmeany) January 28, 2018
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps