3 Allentown police officers hurt in confrontation

Three Allentown police officers are recovering from a dangerous confrontation while trying to serve a warrant Friday.Authorities say the fugitive attempted to flee in his car and drove into two of the officers and several vehicles, along the 100 block of Chew Street.Officers fired their weapons and struck the driver twice in the leg.He's listed in stable condition.The suspect was wanted by the NYPD for attempted homicide.A third officer was injured during the pursuit.The Lehigh County District Attorney's preliminary opinion is the police shooting was justified.