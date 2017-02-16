NEWS

3 children, 2 adults injured in house fire in Grays Ferry

Two adults and three children are hospitalized after a house fire in the Philadelphia section of Grays Ferry. (WPVI)

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
Two adults and three children are hospitalized after a house fire in the Philadelphia section of Grays Ferry.

The blaze started around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of Etting Street.

Fire crews arrived to flames and smoke showing from inside the home.

The adults and children managed to get out of the house, but not without injuries.


A 34-year-old man suffered second degree burns on his face and arm. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

Three children, ages 5 months, 8-years-old and 10-years-old were taken to Children's Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

So far, no word on the condition of the second adult taken to the hospital.

L & I was called to the scene to check the stability of the structure.

There is no immediate word on what caused the fire.
