NEWS

3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case abuse case

Pictured: Fmr. Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State Director of Athletics Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier, center.

By MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Penn State's former president and two other ex-administrators were sentenced Friday to at least two months in jail for failing to report a child sexual abuse allegation against Jerry Sandusky a decade before his arrest engulfed the university in scandal and brought down football coach Joe Paterno.

"They ignored the opportunity to put an end to his crimes when they had a chance to do so," Judge John Boccabella said as he lambasted the three defendants and the Hall of Fame coach over a delay that prosecutors say enabled Sandusky to molest four more boys.

Boccabella said he was "appalled that the common sense to make a phone call did not occur," a transgression that "sort of robs my faith of who we are as adults and where we are going."



Former President Graham Spanier, 68, was sentenced to four to 12 months, with the first two in jail and the rest under house arrest. He was convicted of child endangerment.

Former athletic director Tim Curley, 63, received a sentence of seven to 23 months, with three in jail. Former vice president Gary Schultz, 67, was given six to 23 months, with two months behind bars. They pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

The three are to report to jail July 15.

They all apologized in the courtroom to Sandusky's victims before the sentences were hand down.

Spanier said he regretted that "I did not intervene more forcefully." Schultz said: "It really sickens me to think I might have played a part in children being hurt."

The case hinged on coaching assistant Mike McQueary's claim that he witnessed Sandusky - a retired member of the coaching staff who ran a charity for youngsters - molesting a boy in the team showers in 2001. Prosecutors said that after McQueary recounted what he saw, the three administrators decided not to report it to authorities to protect the university's reputation.

Sandusky was not arrested until 2011, after a prosecutor got an anonymous email tip. Sandusky was found guilty the next year of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

Penn State has paid out nearly a quarter-billion dollars in fines, settlements and other costs associated with the scandal, and the football program suffered heavy NCAA sanctions. More than 100 of Paterno's victories were briefly erased from the record books.

Both the judge and prosecutors Friday thrust blame onto Paterno himself. Paterno was fired but never charged with a crime; he died of lung cancer at age 85 two months after Sandusky's arrest.

Paterno "could have made that phone call without so much as getting his hands dirty," Boccabella said. "Why he didn't is beyond me."

Prosecutor Patrick Schulte said Curley at one point had drawn up a plan to report Sandusky to state authorities, but "something changed after talking to coach Paterno."

"What was it about that conversation that made you change your mind?" Schulte said, addressing the ex-athletic director.

All three men have denied they were told the encounter in the shower was sexual in nature.

Prosecutors reserved some of their harshest words for Spanier, with Laura Ditka saying he was "a complete and utter failure as a leader when it mattered most." She said his inaction "allowed children to be harmed."

The judge came down hardest on Curley, however, saying the sports department was his responsibility and questioning Curley's claims of memory lapses on the stand during Spanier's trial.

"I find it really hard to believe that he doesn't remember every detail of the most serious mistake he ever made," Boccabella said.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsPenn State scandalpenn state universityjerry sanduskyHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More News
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
CHOP allocates $91,000 in unclaimed money to anti-bullying
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Show More
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos