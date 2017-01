Wilmington police are looking for the gunman in a triple shooting.Officers were first alerted to the gunfire on the 300 block of South Jackson Street by the department's ShotSpotter technology just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.They transported a 19-year-old, 24-year-old and 36-year-old to the hospital.Police say all of those victims are in stable condition.No details have been released yet on the shooter.