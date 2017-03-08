Three students have been charged after possible threats spread on social media resulting in a lockdown at a Galloway Township high school.It all began around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.Galloway police responded to Absegami High School in the 200 block of Wrangleboro Road for the report of a lockdown due to suspicious pictures on social media of students and weapons that were possibly inside the school.Within minutes of arriving, police say the students in question, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were located and detained.Explosives trained K9 dogs cleared the school for any related weapons.The lockdown lasted approximately two hours.The teens were charged with Creating a False Public Alarm.Shortly after lifting the lockdown, police say another student, 18-year-old Jil Patel of Galloway Township, sent out a group text to students creating another false public alarm.Patel was arrested without incident on school property.No injuries were reported.Anyone with information on the potential threats at Absegami High School is asked to contact the Galloway Township Police Departemnt at (609) 652-3705 ext 344.