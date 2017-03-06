NEWS

3-week-old hospitalized, parents jailed on abuse charges

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. --
A 3-week-old girl remains hospitalized with broken legs and other injuries as state police have jailed her parents on assault and child endangerment charges.

Authorities say the girl remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville Monday, while 32-year-old Aaron Mills and 22-year-old Stephanie McGuire remain in the Clearfield County jail. Online court records don't list attorneys for them.

They were arrested Feb. 28 on charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl was also found with a fractured rib, bruised nose, facial abrasions, a rectal tear and severe diaper rash among other injuries.

Police say the other injuries were discovered when McGuire took the girl to a doctor because of the diaper rash.

The baby is in the custody of county caseworkers.

