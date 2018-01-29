Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a driver parked at a hotel in the Wynnfield Heights section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Hotel at the corner of City Avenue and Stout Road.Investigators say shots were fired at a car parked in the carport in a drive-by style shooting.Dallas Dunston says he was sitting in his car parked on Stout Road, right across from the hotel, and heard it happen."I just heard the shots and I was like, 'wow.' They do that around here? This is City Line Avenue," he said.Detectives say one of the estimated seven bullets fired ricocheted off the steps and into one of the hotel's glass doors.Police say the bullet became embedded in the glass."Fortunately the window did take the hit because, you know, bullets have no names and that's always our concern when people fire guns," said Lt. John Walker.Lt. Walker says the suspect vehicle continued down Stout Road.He adds the person who was in the vehicle that was shot at also took off up towards City Avenue.No injuries have been reported.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------