COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cradles to Crayons helping kids stay warm during cold winter months

EMBED </>More Videos

Cradles to Crayons helping kids stay warm during cold winter months: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
This winter has been brutal with temperatures on a roller coaster ride and when it gets frigid, it becomes a life-changer for some kids who don't have coats.

Right now, Cradles to Crayons in Conshohocken, Montgomery County is busy making sure all kids have the luxury of warmth.

They are helping local kids stay safe and bundled up with their Gear Up For the Winter event.

Hundreds of volunteers are sorting through much- needed donations and pairing kids with everything they need to get through the season.

Everything from coats to boots, hats, gloves and long pants - the need is critical and they tell Action News the face of that need might surprise you.

"Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep poverty in the nation. That means a family of 4 is only living on about $12,000 dollars a year," said Michal Smith, Executive Director. "We also had two sisters last year who were only going to school only intermittently, only occasionally. Nobody could work out why because they were good at school. Turned out they were sharing a winter coat. One went one day, one went the next day."

And recently, members of the Philadelphia Eagles were also on hand to help volunteer to get coats into the hands of kids.

They are always accepting new and gently used items at their facility in Conshohocken, as well as monetary donations.
They say this has been one of the toughest winters yet.

ONLINE:
https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newscommunitywintercoldchildrenConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News