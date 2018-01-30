SPORTS

VIDEO: Baby cheers on Eagles during nap time

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

EVESHAM, N.J. (WPVI) --
Most of the Delaware Valley has been dreaming of a Super Bowl win since the Birds first beat the Vikings.

That includes the littlest of fans.

Video captured 2-year-old Lachlan practicing his fight song as he laid down for a nap this past weekend.

Mom, Tara, tells Action News she put her toddler in his crib, then plugged in the baby monitor to hear what he was saying.

Of course, the Marlton mother then grabbed her phone to document the adorable moment, which went on for several minutes.

Babies bleed green from birth in Birds country.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesAction News Sportsnew jersey newssuper bowl 52Evesham
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News