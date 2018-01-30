VIDEO: Baby cheers on Eagles during nap time

Most of the Delaware Valley has been dreaming of a Super Bowl win since the Birds first beat the Vikings.That includes the littlest of fans.Video captured 2-year-old Lachlan practicing his fight song as he laid down for a nap this past weekend.Mom, Tara, tells Action News she put her toddler in his crib, then plugged in the baby monitor to hear what he was saying.Of course, the Marlton mother then grabbed her phone to document the adorable moment, which went on for several minutes.Babies bleed green from birth in Birds country.----------