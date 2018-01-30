Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was overcome with emotion when a reporter asked him about his daughter on Tuesday."When you look into your daughter's eyes now how has she changed the way you see the game," the reporter asked.Foles was visibly moved by the question, and with an involuntary smile on his face he answered:"Everything. That's the most important thing. When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I ... I get to see her. I get to see my wife, and I see her and my wife IN her - just in her face and in her mannerism. That's what it's all about."And I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do there's going to be some day she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did, and that gives you a little extra juice to go out here. Whenever you're tired ... doing things the right way. I think about that. Because I know she's going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy."Watch Foles' full response in the video above.----------